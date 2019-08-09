by Corinne Heller | Fri., 9 Aug. 2019 10:58 AM
Katy Perry has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift these days, and is totally down for a musical collaboration, hint hint.
The two pop stars ended a years-long feud in 2018. They made their reconciliation public last June via a joint appearance in Swift's star-studded music video, "You Need to Calm Down." Recently, the latter star sparked rumors of an upcoming musical collaboration with both her former rival and bestie Selena Gomez. Perry was asked about a possible collaboration with Swift in a recent interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast.
"I'm open, I'm open!" she said. "You know, one of my favorite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is 'Begin Again.' I love...I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer.' I think she's really intelligent, and there's lots of layers to her. I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles, but when you dig deep, there's depth."
Perry's been keeping busy these days with her TV career; she is a judge on American Idol, which is returning for an 18th season in 2020. She also has some exciting personal things going on; she is planning a wedding to Orlando Bloom.
The two got engaged in February after dating on and off since 2016.
In an interview on Friday with the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast, Perry was asked when is the wedding date.
"I mean, tick tock, I hope sooner than later," Perry said.
She also said she "can't say" whether she and Bloom would marry in the U.K., where he is from.
Anglophile @katyperry teases she might wed Orlando Bloom in the UK - as she loves British traditions like teatime, and admits 'I've obviously got a type' ❤️🇬🇧— Heart (@thisisheart) August 9, 2019
🎧Listen Live - https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y - @JamieTheakston @EllieJaneTaylor pic.twitter.com/6UeYuoXwl3
"I obviously have a type, I like English gentlemen," said Perry, who was married to British actor and comic Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012. "I think I like English gentlemen because there's something...the kind of the sarcastic, dark sense of humor, and I like that they sound really eloquent and there's more history in the U.K. than there is in America. They sound like they've got tradition, actually they have more tradition, and I like that. There's tea time. We don't really have very many traditions in America."
