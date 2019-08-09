Inside Shawn Mendes' 21st Birthday Party With Camila Cabello

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 9 Aug. 2019 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Shawn Mendes certainly had a 21st birthday to remember!

The singer celebrated the milestone on Thursday night at a party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with rumored girlfriend and "Señorita" duet partner Camila Cabello and friends.

Mendes and Cabello, 22, were filmed sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

Others clips show Mendes dancing and also telling the crowd, "I'm too drunk to give a speech right now, I can't do it...I'm sorry. I love you guys."

Hours earlier, he and Cabello were spotted at the members-only club DUMBO House. In the morning, the pair was seen on a breakfast date at the Jack's Wife Freda bistro.

On Friday, she posted on her Instagram page an undated photo of her and Mendes, writing, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Watch

Camila Cabello Claims She Fell in Love...With Shawn Mendes?

Mendes and Cabello first sparked dating rumors in early July and appeared to confirm a romance with some ocean PDA weeks later.

On Wednesday, the two were spotted strolling and laughing together in New York City.

Mendes is enjoying a few days off until he resumes his tour on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

Cabello has attended several of his shows, and has also brought along her family.

"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source told E! News in July. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

"Neither of them want to be away from each other," the source continued. "She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Camila Cabello , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.