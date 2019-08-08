Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy Glow Is Undeniable as She Showcases Her Baby Bump

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 6:12 PM

Anne Hathaway

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Hey, mama!

Anne Hathaway made quite a stylish splash when she hit the red carpet at tonight's Broadway opening Sea Wall/A Life in New York City. The A-list actress, who is currently pregnant with her and hubby Adam Shulman's second little one, turned heads (for all the right reasons) as she arrived to the Hudson Theatre in a fuschia midi-dress with cut outs. 

It was created especially for Anne by the one and only Brandon Maxwell, who also left a sweet touch inside the dress. As revealed on The Hustle star's Instagram account, Maxwell included another tag that read "Anne + 1." 

"As if it wasn't enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it," she wrote online. "Thank you, new friend."

Anne Hathaway Takes a Parenting Tip From William & Kate

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy in late July, also touching upon her own fertility struggles. 

"It's not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣," she captioned a baby bump selfie. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

And during her first post-announcement appearance at the TCA Summer Press Tour, Hathaway kept it real when she told reporters that her "mommy brain" was in full effect. 

"Not in every aspect of my life," the mom-to-be shared. "I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just.…it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can't go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I'm very taxing for people to be around."

Taxing? Never! Keep on shining, Anne.

