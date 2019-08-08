Hey, mama!

Anne Hathaway made quite a stylish splash when she hit the red carpet at tonight's Broadway opening Sea Wall/A Life in New York City. The A-list actress, who is currently pregnant with her and hubby Adam Shulman's second little one, turned heads (for all the right reasons) as she arrived to the Hudson Theatre in a fuschia midi-dress with cut outs.

It was created especially for Anne by the one and only Brandon Maxwell, who also left a sweet touch inside the dress. As revealed on The Hustle star's Instagram account, Maxwell included another tag that read "Anne + 1."

"As if it wasn't enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it," she wrote online. "Thank you, new friend."