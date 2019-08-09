"There's some really nasty people out there so it's not a surprise at all. But I've actually gotten a lot of support too! I've been shocked by all of the people who are genuinely nice and excited and reach out," she said. "And even the people who are being trolls and saying hateful things, literally they're not wrong, I do use a lot of filters and I do make myself look a lot younger so it's not like they're picking on me for something that's not true."

She even got flack from viewers before the show even started airing episodes.

"In the very beginning when the promos started coming out and the trolls started coming out and I started seeing, ‘another hot mess, another train wreck.' I kind of laughed. So, I actually made up a little pink sign, a little meme thing, whatever, and I posted it on my social media and everywhere I could find where they were saying this and it said, ‘Of course I'm a hot mess, they don't put you on reality TV if you're normal.' And that kind of cut them off at the knees. Like, why do you think this is shocking to me that you're calling me a hot mess? Of course my life looks a little like a mess or else why would I be on TV? I just take it with a grain of salt."