Anna Camp Reflects on Finding Herself After Skylar Astin Divorce

It's been almost four months since Anna Camp filed for divorce from Skylar Astin.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress opened up about finding herself after a "life change" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"It's been really scary and liberating at the same time," the Pitch Perfect star said after a panel for her new show Perfect Harmony. "I definitely—I'm 36 years old. I've had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also really empowering…I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I've been making have been for the best. So, that's good."

It seems like Camp has learned a few things about herself, too.

"I think that I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason," she told reporters. "I've also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it."