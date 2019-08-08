by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 11:25 AM
Shawn Mendes' birthday celebrations are kicking off with a special someone.
The "Stitches" singer was spotted in New York City Wednesday afternoon alongside rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello.
According to an eyewitness, the singer was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone."
When they were able to reunite, they walked to the end of the street holding hands and she was very energetic. "Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot," our eyewitness added.
As for Shawn's actual birthday—which is being celebrated today—TMZ caught the pair leaving Jack's Wife Freda in New York City where they were all smiles as they held hands.
While the birthday boy's plans for tonight remain top secret, the singer is free from any performances until Saturday when he will resume his summer tour.
The show is one that Camila has been spotted at on multiple occasions during their rumored romance. In fact, the "Havana" singer's family has also been able to enjoy a concert as well.
"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source previously shared with E! News when providing context to Shawn and Camila's romance. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."
Our insider added, "Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."
And while the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship, we can't help but wonder if today is the day things could become Instagram official.
After all, you only turn 21 once.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
