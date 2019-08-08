The royals have taken to the sea.

In honor of the inaugural King's Cup charity regatta, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton suited up in their best sailing gear and got on board to compete against each other at the charity event they hosted on the Isle of Wight on Thursday. The parents had fans in the crowd as Prince George could be seen watching the competition with his grandparents, Middleton's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, from a separate boat.

As for the setup, each royal served as a skipper on individual sailing boats in an eight boat race. Whichever team won would be awarded the historic King's Cup trophy, which was first presented by King George V at the Royal Yacht Squadron nearly 100 years ago.

As part of the competition, the famous parents and their fellow race participants were representing eight of their royal patronages with William on behalf of Child Bereavement UK and Kate for the Royal Foundation's Early Years program.