TOMORROW x TOGETHER Postpone Their Comeback Due To Health Issues

Today, on 8 August, rookie idol group under Big Hit Entertainment, TOMORROW x TOGETHER (also known as TXT) announced that their have to push their comeback back from August to September of this year.

The reason for this change in their schedule is due to TXT's Soobin health issues. The idol was recently diagnosed with infectious conjunctivitis. Furthermore, another member, Yeonjun was unable to participate in the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards as he "began to experience sudden back pain and received a thorough medical examination and treatment at a nearby hospital."

Due to the members not being at the peak of health, the talent agency has decided to change the K-pop idol group's schedule. This also meant that the group will not be able to perform at the upcoming Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on 11 August.

The announcement was made via Big Hit Entertainment's social media channels.

Read the full statement below: