IU Creates Instagram Account For Her Character In Hotel Del Luna

Instagram/IU
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 2:58 AM
26-year-old singer and actress, IU has been doing incredibly well in her drama that is currently airing, titled Hotel Del Luna. In the show, she plays Jang Man-Wol, the cursed CEO of the Hotel Del Luna, a hotel only for ghosts and spirits. She stars opposite actor Yeo Jin-Goo, who plays Goo Chan-Seong who became a manager at the ghost hotel.
Since its premiere in July 2019, the drama has been gaining popularity steadily, with their last episode that aired on 4 August achieving the highest so far of 10%. People have fallen in love with not just the chemistry and visuals of IU and Yeo, but also IU's character in particular.
This led to IU creating a brand new Instagram account under the alias of her character, Jang Man-Wol on 31 July. As of today, the account has amassed over 360,000 followers and steadily growing.
On her feed, fans of the show get to see candid, behind-the-scenes moments during the filming of Hotel Del Luna through the eyes of Jang Man-Wol. Other members of the star-studded cast, including Block B's P.O and Park Yoo-Na also graced the 'Gram.
Check out some of the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 장만월 (@fullmoon.long) on
View this post on Instagram
참 나 이것도 어울려 버려 #호텔델루나 #중전이된여자촬영장
A post shared by 장만월 (@fullmoon.long) on
View this post on Instagram
밉지만 고우십니다 공주님 #호텔델루나 #송화스타그램 #30만돌파기념 #구핸못뺏
A post shared by 장만월 (@fullmoon.long) on
Hotel Del Luna is currently airing on tvN and is halfway through its 16-episode season.
We certainly hope that Jang Man-Wol's Instagram account will not disappear when the season is over.
Be sure to follow the account before it is spirited away.
