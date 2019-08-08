IU Creates Instagram Account For Her Character In Hotel Del Luna

26-year-old singer and actress, IU has been doing incredibly well in her drama that is currently airing, titled Hotel Del Luna. In the show, she plays Jang Man-Wol, the cursed CEO of the Hotel Del Luna, a hotel only for ghosts and spirits. She stars opposite actor Yeo Jin-Goo, who plays Goo Chan-Seong who became a manager at the ghost hotel.

Since its premiere in July 2019, the drama has been gaining popularity steadily, with their last episode that aired on 4 August achieving the highest so far of 10%. People have fallen in love with not just the chemistry and visuals of IU and Yeo, but also IU's character in particular.

This led to IU creating a brand new Instagram account under the alias of her character, Jang Man-Wol on 31 July. As of today, the account has amassed over 360,000 followers and steadily growing.

On her feed, fans of the show get to see candid, behind-the-scenes moments during the filming of Hotel Del Luna through the eyes of Jang Man-Wol. Other members of the star-studded cast, including Block B's P.O and Park Yoo-Na also graced the 'Gram.

Check out some of the photos below: