IU Creates Instagram Account For Her Character In Hotel Del Luna

26-year-old singer and actress, IU has been doing incredibly well in her drama that is currently airing, titled Hotel Del Luna. In the show, she plays Jang Man-Wol, the cursed CEO of the Hotel Del Luna, a hotel only for ghosts and spirits. She stars opposite actor Yeo Jin-Goo, who plays Goo Chan-Seong who became a manager at the ghost hotel. 

Since its premiere in July 2019, the drama has been gaining popularity steadily, with their last episode that aired on 4 August achieving the highest so far of 10%. People have fallen in love with not just the chemistry and visuals of IU and Yeo, but also IU's character in particular. 

This led to IU creating a brand new Instagram account under the alias of her character, Jang Man-Wol on 31 July. As of today, the account has amassed over 360,000 followers and steadily growing. 

On her feed, fans of the show get to see candid, behind-the-scenes moments during the filming of Hotel Del Luna through the eyes of Jang Man-Wol. Other members of the star-studded cast, including Block B's P.O and Park Yoo-Na also graced the 'Gram. 

Check out some of the photos below: 

Hotel Del Luna is currently airing on tvN and is halfway through its 16-episode season. 

We certainly hope that Jang Man-Wol's Instagram account will not disappear when the season is over.

Be sure to follow the account before it is spirited away. 

