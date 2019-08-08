Get The Look: K-Pop Girl Group 3YE’s Hip-Hop Cool Style

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 2:02 AM
A three-member girl group under GH Entertainment, 3YE debuted on May 21 2019 with digital single "DMT (Do Ma Thing)," they should be on your radar with their hip-hop electronic sound and unconventional image.
The dancing trio is composed of leader Yuji, Yurim, and Haeun, and are distinctive from other girl groups with their fierce and athleisure looks in their MVs. It's not about being cute, sexy or sweet with these three girls who show off their personalities on their Youtube channel.
If you appreciate individuals who dare to be different and be disruptors in the K-pop scene, follow 3YE on their social media platforms to get the latest updates on their new songs.
Instagram/3YE
The trio has a consistent theme in their outfits - neon - which remains a huge trend on the runways for fall/winter 2019.
Instagram/3YE
Cropped tops and sports bras are staples for 3YE but they mix it up with colours, prints and textures. This time they experimented with purple, checks and fishnet.
Instagram/3YE
A fierce and combat ready ensemble, 3YE wore khaki coloured jumpsuits and trackpants with utilitarian zips and chains.
Instagram/3YE
Always ready to show off some of their choreographed moves, this is a look they wore for their DMT music video.
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
