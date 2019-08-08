Get The Look: K-Pop Girl Group 3YE’s Hip-Hop Cool Style

A three-member girl group under GH Entertainment, 3YE debuted on May 21 2019 with digital single "DMT (Do Ma Thing)," they should be on your radar with their hip-hop electronic sound and unconventional image.

The dancing trio is composed of leader Yuji, Yurim, and Haeun, and are distinctive from other girl groups with their fierce and athleisure looks in their MVs. It's not about being cute, sexy or sweet with these three girls who show off their personalities on their Youtube channel.

If you appreciate individuals who dare to be different and be disruptors in the K-pop scene, follow 3YE on their social media platforms to get the latest updates on their new songs.