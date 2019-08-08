BTS' Film, Bring The Soul: The Movie Opens This Week To Strong Ticket Sales

The K-pop phenomenon that is BTS has released their third documentary film titled Bring The Soul: The Movie and it's already on track to becoming a box office hit.

The seven-member boy group premiered their new film on Wednesday in South Korea and according to news outlet, The Korea Herald, the opening day had sold more than 164,000 presale tickets as of 12:05 pm. This makes the movie on track to being a hit in the South Korean box office with pre-sale tickets already outnumbering films such as Exit and The Battle: Roar To Victory.

Bring The Soul: The Movie will show the Bangtan Boys in their natural element as they go on their massive Love Yourself World Tour. The tour itself spanned over 13 countries, from the United States to Japan, beginning in South Korea last August. Fans can experience the tour through the eyes of RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook and view exclusive behind-the-scenes footages and on-stage performances.

BTS recently took to their Twitter to share with ARMYs that they were all gathered to watch the premiere of the film, hyping up the release even more.