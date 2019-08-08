BLACKPINK's Jennie Reveals Her Secret 2nd Instagram Account

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 12:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennie, Yuna, Lee Sung-Kyung, Son Naeun, Park Shin-Hye

Instagram

BLINKs are in for a special surprise from BLACKPINK's Jennie! The 23-year-old singer has made her second secret Instagram account public in celebration of the girl group's third anniversary. 

On 8 August, Jennie posted an Instagram Story on her main account with a screenshot of the Instagram account called "lesyeuxdenini", along with the caption, "A little something for you." At the time of the screenshot, her secondary account already had 99 posts and 87 followers, though Jennie was not following anyone. 

The profile features the line, "A story that eye witnessed". Les yeux de Nini means "the eyes of Nini" in French and it looks to be Jennie's personal photography account where she posts film photos of moments in her life. The first post was dated 12 May 2019, hence, Jennie has been privately posting her photos for about four months now. 

Read

BLACKPINK's Jennie Is Making This '80s Hair Accessory Cool Again

As a little present to BLINKs all over the world, the K-pop idol has decided to set the account to public in order to share momentous occasions with her fans, including Coachella, trips with Chanel, behind-the-scenes of BLACKPINK's music video shoot and more. 

In less than 24 hours of sharing her photography account, the number of followers had jumped from 87 to more than 405,000 and quickly rising. We can't think of a more perfect gift to her fans on the third anniversary of one of K-pop's top girl groups, BLACKPINK. 

You can follow Jennie's secondary account here

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Blackpink , Asia , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.