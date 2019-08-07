Keep the change, ya filthy animals!

Disney recently announced a Home Alone reboot and Macaulay Culkin had some thoughts.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the studio was "re-imagining" the 1990s classic Christmas movie, which starred a young Culkin as Kevin McCallister. What's more? The updated film will be available on its new streaming service, Disney+. In fact, the company plans to also re-imagine Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Although, it's unclear in what capacity.

However, fans of the beloved Home Alone film weren't exactly thrilled about the reboot. Similar to the famous "Leave Britney alone" phrase, many online begged Disney to leave Home Alone...well, alone.

Of course, Macaulay couldn't help but chime in. After all, he was the star of the original films.

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," the 38-year-old quipped on social media, alongside a photo with his belly sticking out, leftovers in his hand and a laptop place in front of him.