by Chris Harnick | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 6:00 AM
Could we be any more excited for this new LEGO set? If that wasn't enough of a hint, we'll just come out and say it: Friends is getting the LEGO treatment.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere comes the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. Hitting shelves on September 1, the set includes minifigures of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther, along with the famous orange couch. Yep, a LEGO figure has the "Rachel" haircut.
The new LEGO Central Perk set includes the seating area, the stage where Phoebe performed "Smelly Cat," as well as an outside area and the coffee bar. Look for the coffee machine, the service counter, the cookie jar, cash register and more. Accessories include Ross' keyboard, Rachel's tray and coffee cup, Monica's muffin, Joey's pizza box, pizza slice and man bag, Chandler's laptop, Phoebe's guitar and Guther's broom. The set also comes with 15 coffee cups, a newspaper, the reserved sign, three vases and flowers.
Friends is leaving Netflix, but making its way to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service in 2020. "The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted." We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang."
In addition to the LEGO set in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the series premiere, Warner Bros. is opening up the ultimate Friends fan pop-up experience. The nostalgia-filled environment has re-creations of the classic set, props and costumes all celebrating the comedy. Warner Bros. said fans will get to stick a turkey on their heads, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliner and help Ross with the sofa pivot. There will also be space to learn Monica's tidying tips, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and of course the orange couch.
"It's been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages," Peter van Roden, senior vice president of global themed entertainment for Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in a statement. "As we celebrate the show's milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments."
The pop-up opens September 7 in New York City. The LEGO set comes out September 1.
