by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 7 Aug. 2019 1:38 PM
Model Bridget Malcolm is revealing the shocking life event that encouraged her to embrace her "natural" body.
Like many other young women in the modeling industry, Malcolm has experienced the immense pressure to look skinny and petite. So when the 27-year-old gained "half an inch," the results were seemingly devastating. According to the former Victoria's Secret model, she was "rejected from a high profile client" whom she had previously worked for.
But losing a job couldn't compare to the effects of her unhealthy diet. Bridget explains in her Instagram post that at this time in her life, she "hadn't had a period in months, and needed to sleep 12 hours a night in order to function." Moreover, she reveals her hair was "falling out."
This served as a wake-up call of sorts for Bridget, who shares in a full length blog that she is now more "strong and happy" with her body, even though she is not the "smaller model" she used to be. "I can honestly say that I am now free to eat whatever I want, whenever I want," she proclaims.
But getting to this point in her life wasn't easy. Bridget shares that she took a brief break from modeling, and has only recently returned to work after regaining "full health." However, she was entirely ready to walk away from her passion if companies would no longer accept her new body in a size 4. "My full health has been a gift beyond my wildest dreams. I never want to lose it again."
Luckily, the modeling world has evolved into one that she says is more "loving and kind towards me." On shoots, Bridget is welcomed with proper sizing or alterations, with no pressure to lose weight like before. This, she says, is a sign of how brands are encouraging more body-positivity in the industry.
"I am honored to be part of the movement towards inclusivity and body acceptance. And the tide is turning," she shares. "I am so grateful for that."
