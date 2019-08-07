Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is ''Hurting So Bad'' After Beloved Cat Suffers Fatal Fall

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 7 Aug. 2019 1:18 PM

Jonathan Van Ness, Instagram, Cat, Pets

Instagram

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is experiencing a tragic loss.

On Wednesday, the grooming expert on Netflix's hit series shared the heartbreaking news that his cat, Bug, passed away. The reality TV personality took to social media to share a special tribute to his beloved pet.

"*Sensitivity Warning," the Over the Top author began his Instagram post, alongside a selfie of him and his furry friend. "At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away. I'm hurting so bad today I can't put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I'm with you."

He continued, "I'm sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won't be my typical happy self and that's okay. Not sure how I'm going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you."

After hearing about Jonathan's loss, a few of the Fab Five members and the show's "heroes" sent their love and support to their co-star.

"Love you," Antoni Porowski commented, with Tan France sharing the same sentiment. "Love you, JVN," the style expert wrote.

Additionally, Jess Guilbeaux (one of the show's Season 3 heroes) also sent her condolences. "I'm so sorry to hear this. Sending good vibes and love." Even Bruley, the Fab Five's furry friend shared a sweet note to JVN. "Baby Bug! Rest in paradise little buddy. I know your cat brother is going to take good care of you up there."

Van Ness currently has two cats, Liza and Harry Larry.

In fact, he adopted Bug after his first cat (who was also named Bug) passed away last year. "Loving you is the best thing that ever happened to me," he shared in August 2018. "Rest In Peace my beautiful baby, the world will never look quite the same to me without you in it."

