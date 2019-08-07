Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Shares Empowering Selfie 1 Week After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 7 Aug. 2019 8:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jade Roper

Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert is loving the skin she's in.

Just one week after giving birth, the Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram to share an empowering message.

"Women's bodies are seriously phenomenal!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her newborn and posing in her bra and underwear. "It's taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum."

She also opened up about how her body is healing after the birth.

"A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically— the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything," she continued. "But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it's been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life. So in love, so thankful. #oneweekpostpartum #4thtrimester."

Watch

How Tanner Tolbert Knew Jade Roper Was the One!

The reality star and her husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their son, Brooks Easton Tolbert, on July 29. However, the birth didn't go according to plan. In fact, the delivery took place inside of their master closet.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control," she wrote on Instagram, noting that their little man arrived 75 minutes after her water broke, "but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby." 

Thankfully, it looks like the whole family is doing well. The TV stars even shared an adorable video of their daughter, Emerson, meeting her baby brother.

Congratulations once again to the family of four!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Top Stories , Apple News , Celeb Kids

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.