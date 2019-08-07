Variety rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday to celebrate the honorees in its annual "Power of Young Hollywood" issue.

The magazine profiled Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and Stephan James for this year's edition and held a party at The H Club in Los Angeles to recognize their achievements.

Cabello attended the bash in a sparkly mini dress while Sprouse looked dapper in a snazzy white suit and black shirt. However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the big bash. The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown was also there and donned a glamorous black dress with strappy heels. In addition, Caelynn Miller-Keyes hit the carpet just as fans were watching her drama with Blake Horstmann unfold on Bachelor in Paradise.

Thandie Newton, Storm Reid, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Nico Parker, Laura Marano and Zhavia Ward were also in attendance and stunned in their red-carpet ready looks.

To see all the fabulous fashion, check out the gallery below.