Red Velvet Announces A Summer Comeback This August

ReVeluvs will be treated to another summer comeback from K-pop girl group, Red Velvet towards the end of August 2019.

The five-member group is still riding on the high of their last summer track "Zimzalabim" which was released slightly over a month ago. The upcoming comeback is set to be a continuation from their June release The ReVe Festival:Day 1.

Five days ago, the group posted a short video clip on their official Instagram page, showing Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri and Joy in the recording studio, fuelling the news that Red Velvet will be back with new songs very soon.