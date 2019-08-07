Red Velvet Announces A Summer Comeback This August

Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 7 Aug. 2019 3:27 AM
Han Myung-Gu/Wireimage
ReVeluvs will be treated to another summer comeback from K-pop girl group, Red Velvet towards the end of August 2019.
The five-member group is still riding on the high of their last summer track "Zimzalabim" which was released slightly over a month ago. The upcoming comeback is set to be a continuation from their June release The ReVe Festival:Day 1.
Five days ago, the group posted a short video clip on their official Instagram page, showing Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri and Joy in the recording studio, fuelling the news that Red Velvet will be back with new songs very soon.
When news of a possible summer comeback was announced, Red Velvet's talent agency, SM Entertainment confirmed the reports by stating, "Red Velvet will be making their comeback with a new album in August. Please look forward to it."
During their comeback showcase, Irene had mentioned that the ReVe Festival will be similar to a series with three parts. It's a pleasant surprise that the second part will be coming to fans sooner than expected!
No concrete dates have been announced as of writing this article, but fans are speculating that their upcoming album might be released in the later part of August 2019.
Stay tuned for more updates on this story!
