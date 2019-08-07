GOT7's Jackson Is Set To Perform At The Late Late Show With James Corden

GOT7's Jackson Wang has been listed to perform at popular American talk show, The Late Late Show With James Corden

According to the show's official ticketing website, the performance will be held at Los Angeles, California on 13 August and the 25-year-old rapper will be performing solo. It is likely that the show will air the next day on 14 August. So, Ahgases, keep your eyes peeled! 

Wang's talent agency, JYP Entertainment has yet to make an official announcement regarding his performance but tickets for the show were quickly sold out the moment news broke that Wang will be performing. This will be Wang's first time performing at The Late Late Show, making it a momentous occasion for the rapper. 

Wang, together with the GOT7 members, had just wrapped the North American leg of their 2019 Keep Spinning World Tour and are about to begin their Australian leg in August. 

For those who could not get their hands on the sold out Late Late Show tickets, not to worry! Wang will also be performing at the Head In The Clouds Music Festival, held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on 17 August. 

The music festival is organised by Asian music label, 88rising, co-founded by superstar Indonesian rapper, Rich Brian. Wang will be performing solo alongside other popular Asian acts such as iKON, DPR Live and Higher Brothers. 

