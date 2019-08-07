MONSTA X Confirmed To Be Performing At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 7 Aug. 2019 12:16 AM

MONSTA X, HallyuPopFest 2019

Courtesy of HallyuPopFest

Monbebes, it's official! K-pop boy group, MONSTA X is confirmed to be taking the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, happening this Sunday. 

The announcement was made on 7 August via the group's official Twitter page that MONSTA X won't just be attending the award show, but also performing! Fans are excited to see Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M rock the international stage. 

 

This year, the award show will be hosted by actress Lucy Hale and co-hosted by popular Youtuber, David Dobrik, merging the big screen names with internet stars. Other stars who are confirmed to perform are Bazzi, One Republic, Blanco Brown and more. 

Upon the announcement being made, MONSTA X's talent agency, Starship Entertainment has this to say, "The awards show sent an invitation [for MONSTA X] to attend. It is an honour to be the first K-pop artist to perform [at the Teen Choice Awards]."

While K-pop groups have been nominated and won awards, MONSTA X will be the first to take the stage. This came at the final legs of their 2019 We Are Here World Tour with Los Angeles being their final concert destination, this Saturday. 

Their performance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards is surely to end their World Tour on a high note. Catch their performance on August 11 (local time) at Hermosa Beach, California. 

