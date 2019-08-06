Kang Daniel Will Be Taking Legal Actions Against Malicious Rumours

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
22-year-old South Korean singer, Kang Daniel has been making headlines internationally after it was confirmed that the K-pop idol is dating TWICE's Jihyo on 4 August this year. With so much buzz around these popular K-pop stars, both the media and netizens have been chiming in regarding the two stars dating.
Today, Kang's independent talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment has announced that they will be taking strict legal measures against anyone spreading malicious rumours and misinformation on the former WANNA ONE member. Comments that are defamatory in nature or sexually harassing also fall under this category.
The aim of this is to protect Kang's mental health as well as to prevent the spreading of false information that may be detrimental to Kang's public image. The solo artist has only recently dropped his first EP, Color On Me and has been doing extremely well, setting records in terms of record sales in just one week.
This places Kang in a vulnerable position as he has to keep the momentum going. Hence, legal measures were deemed necessary by his self-established talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment.
The official statement released on KONNECT Entertainment's website reads as follows:
"Hello. This is KONNECT Entertainment.
First, thank you for loving and supporting Kang Daniel.
This our official response to the malicious post directed towards our artist, Kang Daniel.
Recently, illegal posts such as the spreading of fake facts, sexual harassment, defamation, personal attacks, invasion of privacy, and malicious rumours have been posted to attack Kang Daniel. This has caused severe damage to the artist as well as the fans.
It is our priority to protect out artist, his family, and the fans, and we will proceed with legal action against these malicious post. Please not that we will not agree or preempt and misconduct, such as creating or distributing malicious post against our artists. We will be taking strict legal action.
Currently, we are continuously conducting real-time monitory and collecting data on various online portal sites, forums, and SNS. Additionally, we have created a legal response email that will allow you to report on illegal activity. We look forward to your cooperation.
We will do our best to protect the rights of the artist.
Thank you."