Kang Daniel Will Be Taking Legal Actions Against Malicious Rumours

22-year-old South Korean singer, Kang Daniel has been making headlines internationally after it was confirmed that the K-pop idol is dating TWICE's Jihyo on 4 August this year. With so much buzz around these popular K-pop stars, both the media and netizens have been chiming in regarding the two stars dating.

Today, Kang's independent talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment has announced that they will be taking strict legal measures against anyone spreading malicious rumours and misinformation on the former WANNA ONE member. Comments that are defamatory in nature or sexually harassing also fall under this category.

The aim of this is to protect Kang's mental health as well as to prevent the spreading of false information that may be detrimental to Kang's public image. The solo artist has only recently dropped his first EP, Color On Me and has been doing extremely well, setting records in terms of record sales in just one week.

This places Kang in a vulnerable position as he has to keep the momentum going. Hence, legal measures were deemed necessary by his self-established talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment.