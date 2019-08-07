We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, the pixie cut. We sorta have a love/hate relationship with this adorable 'do. It's great when you first leave the salon, but can be hard to maintain—and even harder to grow out.

To our rescue comes celebrity hairstylist Kristin Heitkotter, who is the go-to hair guru for Michelle Williams, not to mention other famous faces like Busy Philipps, Reese Witherspoon, Kiernan Shipka, Molly Sims, Kathryn Newton, Justice Smith and Norman Reedus.

We chatted with the tress tamer about the best hair products for shorter 'dos, growing one out and which products are worth the splurge or worth saving your dough! Read on...