American Crime Story has officially found its next famous story to tackle.

Two and a half years after it was first reported as a possibility, FX just announced that the next season of American Crime Story will be called Impeachment, and will follow the saga of the Clinton presidency and impeachment.

Sarah Paulson will star as Linda Tripp, with Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Sarah Burgess will write and executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuck, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson, with Monica Lewinsky herself signed on as a producer.