Where Does Joe Alwyn See Himself in 10 Years?

Joe Alwyn is living his dream.

While promoting A Christmas Carol, his new FX miniseries about the Charles Dickens classic, Alwyn was asked where he sees himself in 10 years. The answer?

"I've been very lucky, so far, to work with some very talented, great people who I've looked up to for a long, long time, that's both directors and cast and crew, so if I could just keep doing that, that'd be a dream," he told a small group of press after the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour panel.

On the panel, Alwyn said one of the best parts of acting was the catharsis it can provide.