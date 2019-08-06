Disney Star Joshua Rush Comes Out as Bisexual

Joshua Rush just came out as bisexual in a moving message to his fans.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the 17-year-old Andi Mack actor—who played Cyrus on the Disney Channel series, the TV network's first LGBTQ character—opened up to his followers about his sexuality.

"first to respond to this tweet is bi lol," Rush tweeted, before replying to his post. "first! i win! it's me. i'm bi. And now that I've said that, I have a few things to rant about. There are more important things to talk about than me liking a whole bunch of genders, but I do want to share a few things with you guys."