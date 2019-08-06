The Opening Credits for BH90210 Will Make You Feel All the Nostalgia

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 6 Aug. 2019 10:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BH90210, Beverly Hills 90210

Fox

The nostalgia has never been more real.

With BH90210, the sort of Beverly Hills, 90210 revival right around the corner, Fox has released the new opening credits, complete with the iconic theme song, that will make you feel.

Starring Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, the six-episode scripted event series features the Beverly Hills, 90210 veterans as themselves as they try to mount a revival of their 1990s hit primetime soap. This time, the credits are in alphabetical order, so viewers aren't confused this is a true ensemble series. See them below.

Watch

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do Beverly Hills, 90210 Quiz

Garth and Spelling conceived the series with Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. All four are executive producers alongside Paul Sciarrotta, Carteris, Doherty, Green, Priestley and Ziering.

The new show ignores The CW's 90210 reboot and follows the stars, who went their separate ways after the original series ended nearly 20 years ago. Now, the Beverly Hills, 90210 stars are back together to get a reboot up and running. However, the reunion is anything but peaceful as the actors contend with old romances, friends and frenemies while attempting to get the show off the ground.

The cast is playing fictionalized versions of themselves, with other famous faces rounding out the cast as their spouses. Other cast members include Carol Potter, Christine Elise McCarthy, La La Anthony, Vanessa Lachey, Ivan Sergei and Denise Richards.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beverly Hills, 90210 , 90210 , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Nostalgia , Entertainment

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.