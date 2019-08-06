by Chris Harnick | Tue., 6 Aug. 2019 9:31 AM
After making a big splash in the world of TV—including picking up five Emmys and two Golden Globes—Atlanta disappeared. But your wait for the Donald Glover to return is coming to an end...soon. FX announced production on season three, previously ordered in June 2018, and season four, announced today, will begin next spring. Both seasons are eight episodes each.
"What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. "This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners."
Created by Glover, the series is executive produced by Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai.
Over its previous two seasons, Atlanta has also taken home two AFI Awards, a Peabody, PGA, TCA, TCA, NAACP and Critics' Choice Awards.
In addition to Glover as Earn Marks, a young manager trying to get his cousin's career up and running, the series stars Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles, a rapper walking the line between real life and street life, Lakeith Stanfield as Darius, Earn's right-hand man, and Zazie Beetz as Van, Earn's best friend and mother to his daughter.
Since debuting in 2016, the careers of the Atlanta stars have exploded, Beetz starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 and will appear in Joker, Henry has appeared in Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, This Is Us and will star in Marvel's Eternals, Glover voiced Simba in The Lion King and Stanfield has starred in Someone Great, Get Out and Sorry to Bother You.
The last episodes of Atlanta season two aired in 2018.
No premiere date has been announced for Atlanta season three or four.
