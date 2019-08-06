Gwen Stefani Will Be Headlining The 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

Tue., 6 Aug. 2019 9:44 PM

The Hollaback Girl is set to headline the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019! 

Three-time Grammy award winner, Gwen Stefani was announced to perform at one of the biggest annual events in Singapore alongside alternative rock legend, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Muse. The lead singer of No Doubt turned soloist is the voice behind hit songs such as "Rich Girl'', ‘'Sweet Escape'', ‘'What Are You Waiting For?'' and of course, the Pharrell Williams-produced 2000s' anthem, ‘‘Hollaback Girl''. 

This is not Stefani's first time in sunny Singapore as she to a sold-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2007, during her Sweet Escape World Tour. Fans can expect another spectacular show as Gwen Stefani performs fan-favourite hits at the Padang Stage on Saturday, 21 September at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix features the world's finest drivers going wheel-to-wheel at night. Top figures in racing will be there to race, reaching speeds of up to 320km/h, threading the barriers around Singapore's picturesque skyline.

The race also features a concert after the race spanning across three days. Tickets to catch Gwen Stefani's concert and the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 start from S$188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and S$278 for a three-day ticket.

