Gwen Stefani Will Be Headlining The 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 6 Aug. 2019 9:44 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Hollaback Girl is set to headline the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019!
Three-time Grammy award winner, Gwen Stefani was announced to perform at one of the biggest annual events in Singapore alongside alternative rock legend, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Muse. The lead singer of No Doubt turned soloist is the voice behind hit songs such as "Rich Girl'', ‘'Sweet Escape'', ‘'What Are You Waiting For?'' and of course, the Pharrell Williams-produced 2000s' anthem, ‘‘Hollaback Girl''.
This is not Stefani's first time in sunny Singapore as she to a sold-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2007, during her Sweet Escape World Tour. Fans can expect another spectacular show as Gwen Stefani performs fan-favourite hits at the Padang Stage on Saturday, 21 September at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix features the world's finest drivers going wheel-to-wheel at night. Top figures in racing will be there to race, reaching speeds of up to 320km/h, threading the barriers around Singapore's picturesque skyline.
The race also features a concert after the race spanning across three days. Tickets to catch Gwen Stefani's concert and the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 start from S$188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and S$278 for a three-day ticket.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?