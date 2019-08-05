Super Junior's Heechul Denies Dating Rumours With TWICE's Momo

K-pop idols Heechul, of Super Junior, and Momo, of TWICE, have put dating rumours to rest.

In response to the reports about them dating, both Heechul and Momo's agencies have released statements to deny their veracity.

"Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo are close friends with a senior-junior relationship. [The dating reports] are false," said Heechul's agency, SJ Label, in a statement to the press. JYP Entertainment also refuted the claims in a separate statement.

On 6 August, South Korean news outlet Market News reported that the two celebrities were dating each other, and that they have been doing so for the past two years. The news outlet reported that the stars met each other on the set of a variety show, and that they started to date soon after.