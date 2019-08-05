Produce X 101's K-Pop Group X1 Set To Debut With No Delays

Despite being embroiled in an alleged voting manipulation scandal, it's full steam ahead for the winners of K-pop reality show, Produce X 101. The show will be debuting their new K-pop boy group, X1 on 27 August this year.

X1 will debit with 11 members; Kim Yo-Han, Kim Woo-Seok, Han Seung-Woo, Song Hyeong-Jun, Cho Seung-Youn, Son Dong-Pyo, Lee Han-Gyul, Nam Do-Hyon, Cha Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Hee, and Lee Eun-Sang. After the last episode of Produce X 101 was aired, Mnet, the broadcasting company behind the show, got caught in a controversy as viewers claimed that there was alleged vote manipulation involved.