Kang Daniel Reassures Fans After Relationship With TWICE's Jihyo Revealed

Kang Daniel has addressed his fans for the first time since his relationship with TWICE's Jihyo relationship was uncovered by the South Korean media.

Posting a message on his fan cafe website, the 22-year-old singer thanked fans for being by his side through trying times and reassured them that he would "take care of the hearts of... fans", according to Korean news site soompi.

Starting off his letter, Kang said, "Truly a lot happened before I was able to stand on my own now. There were some really tiring times, but what helped me then was my fans, rather than anything else. I want to tell you this."

He then went on to recount the many instances where his fans stood by him "during the times that were difficult due to the speculative talk with malicious intent", and expressed his gratefulness for the "love and support that made [him] able to stand up again".

The K-pop idol ended off his message promising, "I will become singer Kang Daniel who always shows you a good image, which I've always considered to be the most important thing... I really, really thank you for being together with me."