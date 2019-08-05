Maddox Jolie-Pitt is heading off to college.

E! News has learned that the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will start classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, in late August. A source tells E! News that mom Angelina is "very proud" of the 18-year-old, who will be studying biochemistry at school.

According to People, who was first to report the college-bound news, Angelina will be dropping Maddox off at the university later this month.

"She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready," an insider tells the outlet.

Maddox's siblings—Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox—will also surely miss their brother as he heads to school.