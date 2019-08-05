There's been almost as much drama behind the scenes of The Bachelorette as there was on camera. Hannah Brown's recent season of The Bachelorette ended with her engaged, until she wasn't following the revelation that season 15 winner Jed Wyatt was in a relationship right up until he began filming the ABC reality show. A contestant having a secret relationship has happened before and will happen again. However, ABC boss Karey Burke is standing by the show's casting process.

"I've been quite impressed by the production company and the show's interest in continuing to improve and expand its vetting processes," Burke told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "It's an ongoing journey. Human behavior is mercurial, and I think the show does as good a job as it can vetting contestants."