Dakota Johnson's Signature Smile Got a Makeover This Weekend

The nation is mourning the loss of an icon: Dakota Johnson's gap tooth.

It appears the Fifty Shades of Gray star recently had some dental work to close the beloved gap between her two front teeth. Fans first noticed the change in appearance when the actress flashed her pearly whites at the cameras during the red carpet premiere of the film Peanut Butter Falcon. Typically, the 29-year-old chooses to go with a demure close-lipped smile, but perhaps she feels more encouraged to smile knowing there isn't a gap there anymore.

While every person is entitled to the right to alter their appearance, fans were disappointed by the change because it means Dakota can no longer perform her secret talent. In 2017, the actress revealed that her party trick is stuffing small object between her teeth. At the time she joked it was her "only skill."