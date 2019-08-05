Grey's Anatomy was renewed for seasons 16 and 17 by ABC, and if network president Karey Burke has her way, it'll continue way beyond that.

"We love them. They are as deep a part of the fabric of ABC as anyone and certainly it will be up to them whether or not they want to continue the show. I hope I'm watching with my grandchildren, I'll say that," Burke told a small group of press after her panel at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.