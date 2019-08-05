"I'm not saying I've even made a dent in all the work I need to do, but just being able to home in on what it is and identify it is the first step," she continues. "I only could have done that with therapy. So I understand that maybe people think that there is some kind of stigma around therapy, but, like, you talk to your mom, you talk to your friends—it's the same thing."

If she's having a bad day, Petsch tells NYLON that she turns to her Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, for support.

"Mental health is incredibly important to me, and I'm so happy that I'm part of a group of women with the [Riverdale] cast that all speak so vocally about it," the YouTuber shares. "If I'm having a bad day and I'm feeling like my anxiety is through the roof, I will call Cami[la Mendes], and I will go to her place, and we'll eat dried apricots and talk about all of my problems until I have vented it out."