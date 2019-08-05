Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Hangs Out With Gigi Hadid Just Days After Date Night at Hannah Brown's Pad

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 5 Aug. 2019 7:36 AM

This is guaranteed to stir up some drama.

Just days after he spent the night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown's place, the love hunt's runner-up Tyler Cameron was seen hanging out with Gigi Hadidwhile in NYC. The duo, who first connected over Instagram, spent time together at Brooklyn's Dumbo House on Sunday evening before ending the night back at the model's apartment.

Their outing is likely to become a thorn in Hannah's side. After all, on Thursday, she and Tyler had their first one-on-one since the ABC show wrapped.

"Tyler got to Hannah's place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in," a source previously told E!. "He spent the night with her and left in the morning around 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together."

Last week, on the season 15 finale, Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt—"That's not what I said yes to," she said after news surfaced that Jed had a girlfriend back home—and proceeded to ask Tyler out for drinks.

"I would love too," he told her. "Just tell me when, I'm there."

When accepting that proposal, he had the right reasons in mind, too.

"We went through a whole lot together," he later explained while on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "That was a crazy journey to share that experience with somebody. I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that's something I don't want to cut off cold turkey just because it didn't work out. That's someone who I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens."

"I think we have a great relationship and a great friendship," he continued, "and it doesn't need to be cut off just because it didn't work out."

Now, if you need us, we'll be sipping rosé, waiting to see how this journey unfolds.

