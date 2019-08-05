"Why is so much energy expended to keep women in a secondary position?" she asked. "Looked at in this light, 'wicked women' are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse. Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don't believe are best for themselves or their families. Women who won't give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities. If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women."

As the actress concluded her essay, she brought up the importance of a strong mind, a lesson she relays to her daughters. "There is nothing more attractive—you might even say enchanting—than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions," she wrote. "With love to all the wicked women, and the men who understand them."

The September issue of Elle hits newsstands on August 27.