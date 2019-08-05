Girls' Generation Had A Mini Reunion To Celebrate Tiffany Young's Birthday

S♡NEs, your heart will skip a beat seeing all the Girls' Generation members in one frame!

Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun gathered together to give Tiffany Young a little birthday surprise just three days ago and the moment was truly picture perfect. Tiffany turned 30 on the first of August and 5 August is Girls' Generation's debut anniversary, making this group photo shared by Tiffany a meaningful one for both fans and her.

The photos showed the girls looking radiant and happy to be reunited.