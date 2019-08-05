Girls' Generation Had A Mini Reunion To Celebrate Tiffany Young's Birthday

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 5 Aug. 2019 7:01 PM

Girl's Generation, SNSD

Noam Galai/Getty Images

S♡NEs, your heart will skip a beat seeing all the Girls' Generation members in one frame!

Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun gathered together to give Tiffany Young a little birthday surprise just three days ago and the moment was truly picture perfect. Tiffany turned 30 on the first of August and 5 August is Girls' Generation's debut anniversary, making this group photo shared by Tiffany a meaningful one for both fans and her. 

The photos showed the girls looking radiant and happy to be reunited. 

It was a momentous occasion in more ways than one for Tiffany as on 3 August, the solo artist held her first concert in South Korea in three years, since she left the country. The singer held her solo concert Open Hearts Eve in Seoul at Yes24 Live Hall and so many artists came in support of her, including Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Seohyun. 

Other stars who came to show Tiffany support are veteran Korean singer, Uhm Jung-Hwa, Bora and APink's Son Na-Eun. Bora posted a photo of her and Tiffany backstage with the caption, "Our Fany! No words needed! Thank you for the amazing concert." 

Read

Tiffany Young Is A "Magnetic Moon" Goddess In Her Latest Single: Watch

Sooyoung and Seohyun were also in the audience during Tiffany's solo concert and were called on stage. While the three gorgeous ladies were on stage, fans were treated to a rare performance of "Into the New World" and "Light Up the Sky" by the three Girls' Generation members. 

Tiffany ended her solo concert with the Girls' Generation members on her mind as she said, "I think I'm able to take on new challenges because I have the members. And congratulations on Girls' Generation's 12th anniversary. Each of the members are tackling new things. Please support them."

The birthday girl just released her new music video titled "Magnetic Moon" on 2 August, watch it here

