SM Entertainment To Reportedly Launch Ultimate Boy Band With Members From EXO, NCT & SHINee

Looks like one of the "Big Three" talent agencies in South Korea, SM Entertainment, might just be assembling an Avengers-style super K-pop group with members from their existing boy bands!

On 2 August, local news outlets Joy News 24 and SBS News reported that SM Entertainment would be tapping on SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, along with NCT's Taeyong, Mark and Lucas to form a mega K-pop group. According to reports, the group is set to debut in the second half of this year.

Other news outlets have reported that NCT's Ten is also involved in this project, but it is still unclear how many members of this new mega boy group will have.

News reports also claimed that the formation of this mega boy group will not be a one-off occurrence or a even a sub-unit project. This group will reportedly be a permanent one that will be making comebacks after their initial debut.