Confirmed: TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel Are Dating

Earlier today, South Korean celebrity news outlet Dispatch reported that K-pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo from girl group TWICE were spotted on a secret date.

The alleged date occurred on 1 August when the two stars were spotted in Seoul's Hannam neighbourhood. Jihyo reportedly drove in her own car to Kang Daniel's home, before the pair headed out for a date in the neighbourhood's UN Village.

In response to the news report, TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment earlier promised the media that they "have seen the report and are checking the facts".

A few hours later, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "The two are meeting each other with good feelings."

KONNECT Entertainment also echoed the statement. "The two are currently seeing with good feelings for each other," a representative told local news outlets.