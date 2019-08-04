Confirmed: TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel Are Dating

Ken Ishii/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 4 Aug. 2019 11:50 PM
Ken Ishii/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Earlier today, South Korean celebrity news outlet Dispatch reported that K-pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo from girl group TWICE were spotted on a secret date.
The alleged date occurred on 1 August when the two stars were spotted in Seoul's Hannam neighbourhood. Jihyo reportedly drove in her own car to Kang Daniel's home, before the pair headed out for a date in the neighbourhood's UN Village.
In response to the news report, TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment earlier promised the media that they "have seen the report and are checking the facts".
A few hours later, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "The two are meeting each other with good feelings."
KONNECT Entertainment also echoed the statement. "The two are currently seeing with good feelings for each other," a representative told local news outlets.
SBS Star reports that the two idols were introduced by a fellow K-pop star at the beginning of this year, and that they have grown close since their first meeting.
Dispatch further reported that Kang and Jihyo meet once a week, and that they try to support each other despite their hectic schedules. The news report mentioned that the lovebirds were together the day before Jihyo left the country for TWICE's world tour, and that Jihyo reportedly met Kang the day after his solo debut showcase on 27 August.
Kang Daniel is set to appear at his first fan meet for his debut album Color on Me in Singapore and Hong Kong, while Jihyo is currently on tour with her girl group for their Twicelights world tour. TWICE is set to hold their next concert at the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena, Hokkaido on 23 October.
Congratulations to the new K-pop power couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?