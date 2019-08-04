Confirmed: TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel Are Dating

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 4 Aug. 2019 11:50 PM

Jihyo, Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018

Ken Ishii/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Earlier today, South Korean celebrity news outlet Dispatch reported that K-pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo from girl group TWICE were spotted on a secret date.

The alleged date occurred on 1 August when the two stars were spotted in Seoul's Hannam neighbourhood. Jihyo reportedly drove in her own car to Kang Daniel's home, before the pair headed out for a date in the neighbourhood's UN Village.

In response to the news report, TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment earlier promised the media that they "have seen the report and are checking the facts".

A few hours later, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "The two are meeting each other with good feelings."

KONNECT Entertainment also echoed the statement. "The two are currently seeing with good feelings for each other," a representative told local news outlets.

Read

Kang Daniel Breaks Records With Solo Debut, "Color On Me"

SBS Star reports that the two idols were introduced by a fellow K-pop star at the beginning of this year, and that they have grown close since their first meeting.

Dispatch further reported that Kang and Jihyo meet once a week, and that they try to support each other despite their hectic schedules. The news report mentioned that the lovebirds were together the day before Jihyo left the country for TWICE's world tour, and that Jihyo reportedly met Kang the day after his solo debut showcase on 27 August.

Kang Daniel is set to appear at his first fan meet for his debut album Color on Me in Singapore and Hong Kong, while Jihyo is currently on tour with her girl group for their Twicelights world tour. TWICE is set to hold their next concert at the Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena, Hokkaido on 23 October.

Congratulations to the new K-pop power couple!

