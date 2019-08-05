OG K-Pop Star Kangta Caught In Dating Scandal

39-year-old South Korean singer Kangta, one of the former members of iconic first generation K-pop boy group H.O.T, is currently in the centre of a media storm because of a dating scandal involving racing model, Woo Joo-Ahn and actress, Jung Yu-Mi.

The entire scandal was sparked when South Korean news outlet, Market News, reported that Kangta and Jung had been dating for two years. SM Entertainment and Ace Factory, who manage Kangta and Jung respectively, denied the rumours, saying, "The dating reports are not true. Kangta and Jung Yu-Mi are close colleagues."

That same week, racing model Woo Joo-Ahn uploaded a video of her and Kangta at a Korean sauna together, sharing a kiss and being affectionate. The caption written was "Lovestagram" and Kangta was also tagged in the video. The video in question was quickly taken down but not before gaining the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.