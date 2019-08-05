OG K-Pop Star Kangta Caught In Dating Scandal

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 5 Aug. 2019 1:46 AM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
39-year-old South Korean singer Kangta, one of the former members of iconic first generation K-pop boy group H.O.T, is currently in the centre of a media storm because of a dating scandal involving racing model, Woo Joo-Ahn and actress, Jung Yu-Mi.
The entire scandal was sparked when South Korean news outlet, Market News, reported that Kangta and Jung had been dating for two years. SM Entertainment and Ace Factory, who manage Kangta and Jung respectively, denied the rumours, saying, "The dating reports are not true. Kangta and Jung Yu-Mi are close colleagues."
That same week, racing model Woo Joo-Ahn uploaded a video of her and Kangta at a Korean sauna together, sharing a kiss and being affectionate. The caption written was "Lovestagram" and Kangta was also tagged in the video. The video in question was quickly taken down but not before gaining the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.
It was later revealed by Kangta and his talent agency, SM Entertainment, that the two had previously dated but were no longer together. According to The Korean Herald, the video was posted by accident and Woo made a public apology regarding the mistake. The racing model took to her Instagram to post her apology and statement on the matter.
In her post, she apologised for causing "trouble and concern over the past few days due to my mistake" and that she "uploaded the post yesterday after discussion with Kangta" to clear up misunderstandings in the articles previously written about their relationship. The two then reportedly "decided through a discussion to end our relations at this point".
"I once again want to express my apologies to Kangta's fans, who must have been hurt due to my accidental post, and to Kangta, who deserves love from the public," she wrote.
The above is Woo's second public statement regarding the video that was uploaded to her account. Her first one echoed the same sentiments.
However, the story did not end there. On 3 August, 36-year-old KBS TV reporter-turned-celebrity, Oh Jung-Yeon took to Instagram to reveal that she was once dating Kangta and hinted in the post that the OG K-pop star allegedly cheated on her.
View this post on Instagram
반 년 가량 진지한 만남을 이어가며 하루가 멀다하고 만나온 연인이 다른 여자와 한 침대에서 발견되면? 충격일 수밖에 없다. ⠀ 일찍 자겠다더니 몰래 여자와 시간을 보내고 있던 그 사람이 오히려 당당하게 나왔다면? 충격은 배가된다. ⠀ 더구나 그 연인이 내가 어릴적부터 우상으로 생각해왔던 사람이라면? 내가 보고, 듣고, 믿어왔던 세상의 모든 것이 다 거짓으로 느껴지게 될 정도의 어마어마한 파장이 일어난다. ⠀ 이 일은 2년 전 내가 직접 겪은 일이고, 나는 그 이후 크나큰 상처를 받아 참 오래도록 아주 힘들었다. ⠀ 어렵게 극복해 행복하게 잘 살고 있는데, 어제오늘 실검에 떠있는 두 당사자들의 이름을 보니 다시 그 악몽이 선명하게 떠오른다. ⠀ 남의 눈에 피눈물 나게 하고도 뻔뻔한 사람은 벌을 받아야 마땅하겠지만, 또 아무일 없다는 듯이 잘 수습해서 활동하고 살아가겠지... 최소한의 도리가 살아숨쉬는 세상이 되길 바라는 건 진정 헛일일까...?
A post shared by 오정연 Jungyeon Oh (@jungyeon.oh) on
Oh expressed that she felt shocked when "saw the names of those two [Kangta and Woo] yesterday and today on search engines" and enigmatically hinted that "the nightmare is vivid again".
She stirred up even more speculation about the cheating rumours because she revealed that it was something she personally experienced two years ago.
The former TV reporter wrote, "If you found the significant other you were dating seriously for six months, someone who expressed to you they couldn't wait a day to see you, in bed with another woman? It can't help but be a shock to you. When he says he's sleeping early, but he spends time with another woman without you knowing yet is proud about it? That shock is doubled."
Neither Woo nor Kangta have made a statement acknowledging Oh's accusations, but so far, Kangta has cancelled the release of an upcoming song and released a public apology, addressing the rumours about his alleged behaviour.
View this post on Instagram
안녕하세요 강타입니다. 오랫 동안 저를 사랑해주시고 응원해주신 팬 여러분께 개인적인 일로 깊은 실망과 상처를 드린 점 머리 숙여 사과드립니다. 또한 저로 인해 상처받은 당사자분과 주변 사람들, 본의 아니게 언급되신 분들께 다시 한번 죄송하다는 말씀드립니다. 오랜 기간 사랑받으며 활동해온 만큼 개인적인 모습에도 좋은 모습을 보여드렸어야 했는데 이 모든 일은 변명의 여지 없이 저의 부족함과 불찰로 비롯된 것입니다.앞으로 지난 시간을 되돌아 보며 깊이 반성하고 성숙한 사람이 되도록 노력하겠습니다. 금일 발매 예정이었던 신곡 공개는 취소하며 뮤지컬과 콘서트등 이미 정해져 있던 활동은 저 혼자 결정할 수 없는 부분이므로 관계된 모든 분들의 피해를 최소화하는 방향으로 최선의 노력을 다하겠습니다. 다시 한번 팬 여러분께 심려를 끼친 점 깊이 사과 드립니다. 진심으로 죄송합니다.
A post shared by 강타 (@an_chil_hyun) on
The K-pop star acknowledged that "everything is a result of my own lacking and negligence" and that he would "deeply reflect on [his] actions... to become a more mature person".
He also apologised to his fans and other parties involved, writing, "I want to bow my head and apologise for causing deep disappointment and pain to the fans who have loved and supported me for a long time with a personal matter. Also, I want to apologise once again to those who have been hurt by me and those around me, as well as those who were unknowingly brought up during this."
His single, titled "Love Song", was previously scheduled to be released yesterday. However, with the current cheating rumours going around, the track release has been pushed back until further notice.
The single was supposed to be Kangta's first comeback in three years.
The story is still developing.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?