Tiffany Young Is A "Magnetic Moon" In Her Latest Single: Watch

K-pop star Tiffany Young is back with a new single, "Magnetic Moon", and it is every bit as captivating as the title sounds!

The bewitching bilingual artist's latest track is a smooth, sparkling pop number that glows with glitter and glam — oh, and did we mention the single is sung entirely in English?

In a statement, Tiffany revealed the lunar source of inspiration was very much present in her work.

"Some of my best writing and recording sessions are in the latest hours looking up at the moon, and there's a special creative energy it brings out of me that I wanted to capture in the music video," she said, according to Billboard. "On set, I felt like the moon inspired my dance and performance. The moon can pull something special out of us, and pull us together."