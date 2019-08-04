Donna and Kelly are back!

Celebrating the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot on Fox, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth enjoyed a fun night out at the Instagram-worthy (and deeply nostalgic) Peach Pit Pop Up in Los Angeles.

It's safe to say the two actresses were totally on-theme, too with their extremely fashionable outfits. Making everyone's '90s hearts explode at the Saturday event, both Spelling and Garth paid tribute to their 90210 characters. They donned white dresses that were spray painted with the words "Donna" and "Kelly" all over.

"MyBFF @jenniegarth and I were inspired to pay homage to our OG characters with a modern pop in iconic #bh90210 colors." Tori shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Jennie. "Thx to @mandiline and @adeel_k for helping us execute our vision!"

Apparently, these uniquely printed gowns were made "down to the wire," according to costume designer Mandi Line.