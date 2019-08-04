Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!

The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, which marks her first birthday as a mom. The mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor received sweet birthday tributes from her husband Prince Harry and the royal family, including his brother-in-law Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

"'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H," read a quote attributed to Harry on his and Meghan's @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their official trip to Tonga last October, which took place just after they announced they were expecting their first child. Meghan gave birth to their son Archie three months ago.

On the Instagram page of Kensington Palace, which represents 37-year-old William and Kate, a photo of the Cambridges and the Sussexes walking together with the princes' father Prince Charlesoutside a 2018 Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was posted.