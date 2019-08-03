It's date night for Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk!

The couple enjoyed a fun night out in the Hamptons on Friday to celebrate the screening of the upcoming Netflix series, The Politician. The 46-year-old actress stars in the musical comedy, which was, fun fact, created (written and executive produced) by her husband. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan also co-created the show.

Paltrow and her beau were all smiles at the late-night celebration and looked picture-perfect as they posed for the cameras. The Goop founder beamed in a bright-yellow dress by Dion Leedress, which featured a sultry middle cut-out and ruffled skirt. She paired her ensemble with snakeskin sandals, minimal jewelry pieces and a vibrant red lip!

Brad, on the other hand, kept things casual for the East Hamptons hangout and donned a 3.1 Philip Lim outfit with Gucci sneakers.

The screening also turned out to be a family affair as Gwyneth's mother, Blythe Danner, attended the event.