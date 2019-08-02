Secrets Revealed From Taylor Swift's First Lover Secret Session

A new Taylor Swift era is upon us, and that means Swifties around the world are begging for a golden ticket to one of her secret sessions.

Ahead of an album release, it's become tradition for the pop star to handpick a group of fans to her home for a private listening party. On Friday, she kicked off her very first Lover secret session in London, where a very exclusive group of Swift loyalists gathered to mingle with their idol and listen to Lover in its entirety.

While attendees are sworn to secrecy (the T. Swift code of honor is a thing, OK?!), there are few details that have made their way out since the session wrapped. Let's break it down, shall we?

Lover Has Something For Every Music Fan:

If there was one word that guests had to describe Taylor's new album it would be "BOP!" As one fan described, "There's some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops. But all in all, amazing. If reputation wasn't your cup of tea, I am sure you will love Lover."