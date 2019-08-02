Ginnifer Goodwin needed a break. The Once Upon a Time veteran was coming off lots of family fare, including the Disney fairy tale series, Zootopia, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast and was ready to, well, be in something that she would watch. Enter Marc Cherry and Why Women Kill.

"I had spent years making material that, like, my kids can see. So yes, I wasn't looking for that next," Goodwin told a small group of reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour. "I was definitely looking for something that my husband and I would watch together alone at night when the kids are definitely in bed."