Watermelon Merch That's As Sweet As the Real Thing

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 3 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM
Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A word of advice: If someone you know doesn't like watermelons, run. Truly, who doesn't like the totally cute, absolutely delicious and calorie-friendly summer staple? It's refreshing in all the right ways. Besides, like we said: They're just so darn cute!
That's why we're not mad at all that tons (and we mean tons) of pink-themed accessories actually exist in the world. When better to scope them out then on National Watermelon Day!
So go on, get your summer lovin' on worth these fruity goodies, so adorable you could eat 'em!
Kick up your heels this summer in these fun and fruity shoes.
This pore-refinining, skin-smoothing and radiance-boosting sleep mask has over 170,000 fans on Sephora.
Does this sweet little bag scream summer or what?
Add some sparkle to any outfit with these crystal statement earrings.
This crisp, lightweight nightshirt will keep you cool on summer nights. Sweet dreams!
This adorable necklace expands to 28-inches, which makes it a great summer layering piece.
This hydrating solid serum stick is another fave of Sephora shoppers. It evens skin tone, reduces the appearance of fine lines and revitalizes the complexion for luminous, glowing skin.
We're in love with all of Soludos' cheeky espadrilles, so of course we're recommending this pair!
Form meets function in this utterly cute kitchen must-have.
A little more casual than the other pair of earrings above, but just as fun.
If this isn't the perfect picnic top, we don't know what is.
Now this is using your melon! Create a one-of-a-kind beverage dispenser for barbecues, picnics and parties.
Now that's the kind of juicylicious cuteness we're talkin' about!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?