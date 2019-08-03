Watermelon Merch That's As Sweet As the Real Thing

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 3 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Watermelon Day, Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Christina Hendricks

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

A word of advice: If someone you know doesn't like watermelons, run. Truly, who doesn't like the totally cute, absolutely delicious and calorie-friendly summer staple? It's refreshing in all the right ways. Besides, like we said: They're just so darn cute!

That's why we're not mad at all that tons (and we mean tons) of pink-themed accessories actually exist in the world. When better to scope them out then on National Watermelon Day!

So go on, get your summer lovin' on worth these fruity goodies, so adorable you could eat 'em!

Katy Perry Heeled Sandals - The Picolo

Kick up your heels this summer in these fun and fruity shoes.

E-Comm: Katy Perry, QVC
$150 QVC
Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask

This pore-refinining, skin-smoothing and radiance-boosting sleep mask has over 170,000 fans on Sephora.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Watermelon Glow sleeping mask
$45 Sephora
Beaded Watermelon Pouch

Does this sweet little bag scream summer or what?

Ecomm: Watermelon, Beaded Watermelon Pouch
$24
$15 Urban Outfitters
Watermelon Drop Earrings

Add some sparkle to any outfit with these crystal statement earrings.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Watermelon Drop Earrings
$44 BaubleBar
Kate Spade New York Watermelon Sleep Shirt

This crisp, lightweight nightshirt will keep you cool on summer nights. Sweet dreams!

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - kate spade new york Watermelon Woven Sleep Shirt
$78
$30 Bare Necessities
Alex and Ani One in a Melon Necklace

This adorable necklace expands to 28-inches, which makes it a great summer layering piece.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - One in a Melon Color Infusion Expandable Necklace
$38 Alex and Ani
Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum

This hydrating solid serum stick is another fave of Sephora shoppers. It evens skin tone, reduces the appearance of fine lines and revitalizes the complexion for luminous, glowing skin.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Watermelon makeup
$36 Sephora
Soludos Watermelon Espadrilles

We're in love with all of Soludos' cheeky espadrilles, so of course we're recommending this pair!

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Watermelon shoes
$35-75 Amazon
Kuhn Rikon Melon Slicer

Form meets function in this utterly cute kitchen must-have.

Ecomm: Watermelon, Melon Slicer
$20 Amazon
Katelin Watermelon Wedge Earrings

A little more casual than the other pair of earrings above, but just as fun.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Katelin Watermelon Wedge Statement Earrings
$24 Francesca's
1901 Watermelon Graphic Tee

If this isn't the perfect picnic top, we don't know what is.

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Watermelon Graphic Cotton Blend Tee
$35 Nordstrom
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit

Now this is using your melon! Create a one-of-a-kind beverage dispenser for barbecues, picnics and parties. 

E-comm: National Watermelon Day - Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
$22 Uncommon Goods $20
$19 Amazon

Now that's the kind of juicylicious cuteness we're talkin' about! 

